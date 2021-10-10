Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,081 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Intuit worth $179,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $531.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.70. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

