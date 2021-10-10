Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $506,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

