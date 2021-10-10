Stifel Financial Corp Sells 17,098 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of NextEra Energy worth $218,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 56,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 24,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 44.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 109,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

