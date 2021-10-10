Stifel Financial Corp Sells 365,751 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,751 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.42% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $372,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

