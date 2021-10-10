Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,673 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $205,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.33 and a 12-month high of $200.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

