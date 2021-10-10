Stipend Price Tops $0.0621 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Stipend has a total market cap of $792,971.20 and $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 62.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,292.08 or 0.99959042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.43 or 0.00331607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00248808 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.38 or 0.00553888 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001930 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004101 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,771,046 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.