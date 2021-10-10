Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post sales of $62.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $64.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 64,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 101,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 193.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBT opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.