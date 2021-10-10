Streamr (DATA) One Day Volume Tops $357.32 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Streamr has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $128.93 million and $357.32 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00222588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00099744 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.