Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stride worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $4,565,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

