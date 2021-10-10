Strike Price Up 4.5% This Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Strike has a total market cap of $174.66 million and $36.44 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.43 or 0.00105776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00064633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00133838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00086552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.58 or 0.99918479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.73 or 0.06405797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003291 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

