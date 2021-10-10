Strong Price Reaches $673.66 on Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $673.66 or 0.01189414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $93.15 million and $10.43 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00061952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00128083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00081570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,512.72 or 0.99779228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.48 or 0.06097491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

