Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

SYK opened at $263.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

