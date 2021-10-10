SUKU (SUKU) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $160,163.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. SUKU has a total market cap of $60.92 million and $160,163.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00217711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00097403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

