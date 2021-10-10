Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) & Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prologis and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.44 billion 21.41 $1.48 billion $3.80 33.82 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prologis and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 1 12 1 3.00 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 4 6 0 2.60

Prologis presently has a consensus target price of $139.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.77%. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus target price of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Prologis.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 34.54% 4.27% 2.77% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prologis beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

