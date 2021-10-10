Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

