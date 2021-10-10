Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,545,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.41% of Sun Communities worth $2,664,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $187.61 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.48.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

