Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce sales of $68.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $77.20 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $50.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $238.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $255.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $346.36 million, with estimates ranging from $331.20 million to $384.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

