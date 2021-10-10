SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) to report sales of $206.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $207.51 million. SunOpta reported sales of $314.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $836.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $833.34 million to $838.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $897.83 million, with estimates ranging from $893.56 million to $902.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SunOpta.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 309,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SunOpta by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 858,279 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $930.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.95.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

