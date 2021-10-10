Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

