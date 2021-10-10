Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 177,369 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 144,540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 31.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $1,558,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $250,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Sunrun stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

