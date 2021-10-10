Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Achieves $57.50 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.50 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.52 or 0.06425819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00099524 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,715,210 coins and its circulating supply is 330,257,057 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

