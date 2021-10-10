Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 58,113 Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 222.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,113 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.01% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

CUT opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.68.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

