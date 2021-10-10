Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $3.30 Million in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.68% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

