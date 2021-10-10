Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 66,350 None (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.25% of None at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of None in the second quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of None in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of None in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of None in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of None in the second quarter valued at about $397,000.

Get None alerts:

Shares of VUSB opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.12. None has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for None (NYSEARCA:VUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for None Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for None and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.