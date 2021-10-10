Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,820 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 315,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $100.62. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.89 and a 52 week high of $109.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

