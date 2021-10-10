Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 5,947 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 125,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT opened at $290.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $204.97 and a twelve month high of $306.69.

