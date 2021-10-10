Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

