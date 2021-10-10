Switcheo Hits One Day Volume of $193,040.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Switcheo has a total market cap of $24.47 million and approximately $193,040.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,868.29 or 0.99835011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.94 or 0.06088094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,671,394,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,631,778 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

