Symbol Price Hits $0.31 (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. Symbol has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $9.31 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 80.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00063316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00082793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.02 or 1.00351648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.86 or 0.06220258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,951,922,363 coins and its circulating supply is 5,509,925,401 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.