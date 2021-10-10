SYNC Network (SYNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,245.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $12,245.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,751,606 coins and its circulating supply is 120,758,194 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

