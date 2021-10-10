Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after acquiring an additional 174,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $83.35 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

