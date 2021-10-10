Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $178.66 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00323373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,431,939 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

