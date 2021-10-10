T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19,963.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after acquiring an additional 109,805 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $195.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.94 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

