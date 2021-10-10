T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $211.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

TROW stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.36. 991,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,748. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $124.94 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

