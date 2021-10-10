Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 274,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $618.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,103 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $51,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

