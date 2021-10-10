Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post sales of $172.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $123.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $681.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $684.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $792.81 million, with estimates ranging from $762.90 million to $830.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.