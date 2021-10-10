Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2,741.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $439,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.