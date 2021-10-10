Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2,741.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.