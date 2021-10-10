Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 125,531 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 9.51% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $583,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $130.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

