Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) vs. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nyxoah and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care 1 2 5 0 2.50

Nyxoah presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $130.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and Tandem Diabetes Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care $498.83 million 16.14 -$34.38 million ($0.39) -327.56

Nyxoah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 1.08% 3.68% 1.69%

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Nyxoah on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

