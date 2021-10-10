Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) vs. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Nyxoah and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nyxoah
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Tandem Diabetes Care
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2.50
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.8% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Nyxoah and Tandem Diabetes Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nyxoah
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Tandem Diabetes Care
|$498.83 million
|16.14
|-$34.38 million
|($0.39)
|-327.56
Nyxoah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.
Profitability
This table compares Nyxoah and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nyxoah
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Tandem Diabetes Care
|1.08%
|3.68%
|1.69%
Summary
Tandem Diabetes Care beats Nyxoah on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Nyxoah Company Profile
Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.