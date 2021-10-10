Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,078 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 84.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

