Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 58,288 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Tapestry by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,653 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,659,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Tapestry by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

