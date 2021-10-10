Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757,664 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 236,061 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of Tapestry worth $119,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.