Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

