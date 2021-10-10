TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.39% of TE Connectivity worth $1,505,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $27,654,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.67. 1,079,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,570. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

