TE-FOOD Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $16.61 million and $191,245.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars.

