TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.30 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 22.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 5,774,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,006,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

