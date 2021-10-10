Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,604 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Teledyne Technologies worth $116,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $422.63 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

