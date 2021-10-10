Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $362.91 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

