Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $2.76 target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.